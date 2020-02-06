MHA Finds Violation of Guidelines for Security-related Expenditure

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has found a violation of basic codal formalities and guidelines framed for the security-related expenditure (SRE) in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the government to warn officials of severe consequences in case of any deviation.

During the course of an internal audit conducted by the MHA with regard to reimbursement under the SRE, the violation with respect to non-observance of guidelines set by the SRE standing committee was found, Financial Commissioner (Finance) Arun Kumar Mehta said on Wednesday.

The financial commissioner directed all departments, especially drawing disbursing officers (DDOs), to comply with the directives and follow codal formalities and guidelines in letter and spirit while making payments.

"Any deviation from the above instruction in future shall attract severe consequences," he told officials.

Mehta said it was found that no codal formalities were followed while procuring material under the SRE.

The advance payment made by the police headquarters to the CRPF was claimed for reimbursement without ascertaining the actual expenditure incurred by the user entity, he said.

None of the DDOs maintained a separate cashbook for the SRE, Mehta said.

The top official of the finance department said all DDOs except the chief accounts officer of the police headquarters were not procuring items through the GeM portal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)