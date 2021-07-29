Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is ageing in reverse. On Thursday, Milind took a stroll down memory lane and shared a then-and-now post. He posted a recent picture and a still from the 'Made In India' song, which was released 26 years ago. "26 years later... Time flies," he captioned the post, leaving social media users in awe of his physique. Milind Soman Is Missing the High Hills as He Shares Throwback Running Video From Ladakh, Says ‘There’s No Place like India’.

VJ Anusha Dandekar commented: "How are you even a real human."

"Hot then...hotter now," a fan commented. "You were Inspiring back then, even more inspiring today," another fan wrote. Milind Soman Plans Midnight Birthday Party With a Jaggery Cheesecake for Her Mom as She Turns 82.

Check Out Milind Soman's Instagram Post Below

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind, who shot to fame with his appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit 1995 song 'Made In India', will be seen judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year' with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar. (ANI)

