Moderate Earthquake Hits Nepal

Kathmandu, Mar 5 (PTI) A moderate 5 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal on Sunday, the country's National Seismological Centre said.

The quake hit Nepal's famous tourist hub Pokhara at 8:45 pm. The earthquake forced many people to come out of their houses, according to reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property due to the earthquake.

Nepal was hit by a massive earthquake in April 2015 in which around 9,000 people were killed.

