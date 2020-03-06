Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain Make Their ODI Debut for Bangladesh

Sylhet [Bangladesh], Mar 6 (ANI): Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain have made their ODI debut against Zimbabwe in the third match of the series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.Naim is an opening batsman and has played five T20Is for the country. He had scored 186 runs with an average of 37.20 including one half-century.While Hossain is an all-rounder and featured in 10T20Is for Bangladesh. He had scored 113 runs and also bagged four wickets.Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza made four changes from the previous game. Naim, Afif get their maiden match while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman return after being rested in the second ODI.On the other hand, Zimbabwe have opted the unchanged playing XI.Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wK), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba.Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)