The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, remembers the legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi Sahab on his 100th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Modi remarked that Mohammed Rafi Sahab was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2024

"Remembering the legendary Mohammed Rafi Sahab on his 100th birth anniversary. He was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcends generations. Rafi Sahab's songs are admired for their ability to capture different emotions and sentiments. His versatility was extensive as well. May his music keep adding joy in the lives of people!"

