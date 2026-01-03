New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Indian motorsport achieved a historic moment at the Dakar Rally 2026 as Sanjay Takale delivered a standout performance in the Prologue Stage, finishing 1st in the high average speed Group H3 and 35th overall in the Cars category, as per a release.

The Prologue, which determines the starting order and does not count toward overall standings, saw Sanjay Takale dominate the Dakar Classic Group H3, making him the first ever Indian to stand on the Dakar podium in the Cars category on Day 1.

Driving Car No. 722, Sanjay guided his Toyota HDJ 100 across the 22 km Special Stage and 74 km Liaison (total 96 km), finishing ahead of experienced international competitors.

Jose Sole and Sergio Cerezo (Spain) secured second place in the H3 class in a Mitsubishi Montero, followed by Raul Ortiz (Spain) in third, driving a Toyota RAV4.

Dakar Rally 2026 marks Sanjay Takale's second attempt at the world's toughest rally, reflecting his growing experience and competitive edge.

Following his Prologue win, Sanjay Takale will open the road for Stage 1 from Yanbu to Yanbu, featuring a 305 km Special Stage with demanding navigation and dune sections.

Widely regarded as the ultimate test of endurance, the Dakar Rally continues to push limits and Sanjay Takale has firmly announced his arrival on the global rally stage. (ANI)

