Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of actor Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' has sparked massive celebrations across Tamil Nadu.

Soon after the trailer was released, fans took to the streets to celebrate the moment as a festival.

In Madurai, large crowds gathered to celebrate the release of their favourite actor's film.

Fans were seen bursting crackers, dancing, and cheering on the streets. Similar scenes were reported from several other parts of the state, showing Vijay's strong connection with the public.

'Jana Nayagan' is special as it marks Vijay's final film before he entirely focuses on his political journey with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The two-minute and 52-second trailer shows Vijay in a powerful role as a fearless police officer. He is seen fighting criminals and standing firm with public support. In the trailer, Vijay describes himself as an ordinary man who dreams of a better future and refuses to bow to injustice.

In the latter part of the trailer, Vijay is shown wanting to join the military, but he is attacked before he can. After the attack, he decides to take revenge. Actor Bobby Deol appears as the main villain and challenges Vijay, stating he will finish him within 30 days. Actress Pooja Hegde is also seen in key moments. The trailer ends with Vijay making it clear that he is ready to return and fight back.

The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Vijay, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

Jana Nayagan is set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal festival. The film will be Vijay's final release before he moves fully into his political journey. (ANI)

