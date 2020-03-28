MP: BJP MLA in Home Isolation After COVID-19-like Symptoms

Sheopur, Mar 27 (PTI) Sitaram Adivasi, BJP MLA from Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh, isolated himself at home on Friday after having coronavirus-like symptoms, a health official said here.

"The MLA complained of cough, cold, fever and breathing problem. He was travelling for quite a long time. His samples were collected and will be sent on Saturday morning to Gwalior for testing," said Dr R B Goyal, Sheopur district civil surgeon.

Adivasi was asked to stay in the district hospital's isolation ward, but he insisted on returning home and assured that he would isolate himself and would not leave house or meet anyone, the doctor said.

The MLA was in Gurgaon, Sehore and Bhopal in the last few days with other party MLAs as the political crisis leading to the fall of the Congress government unfolded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)