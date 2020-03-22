Mukesh Ambani Supports 'Janta Curfew' with Family

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani on Sunday lent his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' as the country battles the spread of coronavirus.Ambani with his family were gathered on the terrace to thank corona warriors with the ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19.So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)