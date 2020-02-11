Mumbai: Dharavi Top Cop Suspended After ACB Nabs Subordinates

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Senior Inspector Suresh Patil of Dharavi police station in Mumbai was placed under suspension after being charged with dereliction of duty, an official said on Tuesday.

Constables Mukund Shinde, who was working as Patil's assistant, and Sanjay Talekar were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on January 17, the official said.

"It showed Patil had no control over his subordinates. He was asked to give an explanation for dereliction of duty but he did not come forward. Therefore, he was suspended," the official added.

