Mumbai: History-sheeter Held in Rs 10 Lakh Extortion Case

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A history-sheeter was arrested by Unit XI of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a Kandivali-based businessman, an official said.

He said Harish Mandvikar (42) was involved in at least 10 cases of extortion, assault and murder, and is also the prime accused in the killing of 'matka king' Suresh Bhagat in 2008. Matka is a type of gambling.

"Two years ago, a businessman had bought a hotel in Kandivali, but an agreement allowed the previous operator to continue to run the facility till January 31. When the new buyer approached this group to vacate on January 31, they refused," the official said.

"On February 7, the man who bought the hotel received a call from Mandvikar asking him to withdraw his claim on the hotel and to pay Rs 10 lakh. He approached police after which Mandvikar was arrested on Friday and remanded in police custody till March 3," the official said.

