Hari Murali, a former child actor who rose to fame in the early 2000s, was found dead at his residence in Annoor, Payyanur, on Thursday morning. He was 27. Murali, who transitioned from acting to a career in visual effects (VFX) in recent years, was reportedly found hanging at his home. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Ray Chowdhury Dies at 80; Celebs Pay Tribute (View Posts).

Details of Hari Murali’s Passing and Police Investigation

The incident came to light on the morning of March 12, 2026, when family members grew concerned after Murali failed to wake up by 7:00 AM. Upon entering his room, they found him unresponsive. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Payyanur, where medical professionals confirmed that he had passed away some time prior to arrival.

Preliminary reports from local authorities suggest the death was a suicide by hanging. While a formal motive has not yet been established, police have registered a case and initiated an inquest. The body has been moved to the mortuary at Baby Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Hari Murali Career and Rise to Fame

Hari Murali began his journey in the entertainment industry at the age of four, appearing in television serials under the direction of A.M. Naseer. He made a significant impact with his film debut in the 2004 Dileep-starrer Rasikan, directed by Lal Jose.

His performance as "Unnikkuttan" in Rasikan earned him widespread recognition, particularly for his comedic timing and the popular nickname "Kadavaal," given to his character in the movie. Following this success, he appeared in approximately 15 films as a child artist, including notable projects such as Annan Thambi, Madambi, Pattanathil Bhootham, and Don.

Transition to Visual Effects

After a prolific stint as a child actor, Murali took a break from the screen to focus on his education. He pursued a degree in Visual Effects and Animation in Bengaluru, eventually moving behind the camera.

At the time of his passing, he was working as a professional VFX artist and graphic designer at a firm in Ernakulam. He had recently returned to Kerala after a professional stint abroad. Despite his shift in career, he made a brief return to acting with a supporting role as Prithviraj’s younger brother in the 2015 hit Amar Akbar Anthony.

Murali was the son of prominent theatre and film actor KU Murali (better known as Payyannur Murali) and Prasanna. He came from a family deeply rooted in the arts; he was the nephew of veteran actor Babu Annoor and a relative of Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi. ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram Gets Anticipatory Bail by Kerala Court in Sexual Harassment Case.

The news of his sudden passing has led to a wave of tributes from the Malayalam film fraternity and fans who remember him as one of the industry's most talented young faces.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).