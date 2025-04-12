Kolkata, April 12: Two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday. The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he added. According to him, both victims were found lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. Mamata Banerjee Inciting Anti-Hindu Violence in Name of Protests Against Waqf (Amendment) Act, Alleges BJP.

Murshidabad Violence

Their family alleged that miscreants looted their house and stabbed the two before leaving. In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet wound at Dhulian in Samserganj block earlier in the day, the officer said. Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

