Kolkata, April 12: Two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday. The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he added. According to him, both victims were found lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. Mamata Banerjee Inciting Anti-Hindu Violence in Name of Protests Against Waqf (Amendment) Act, Alleges BJP.

Murshidabad Violence

#WATCH | West Bengal | Morning visuals from Jangipur, Murshidabad, where people staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. Several vehicles were torched. Security has been heightened in the area. As per the Bengal Police, the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of… pic.twitter.com/6qB4juCdoz — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

#WATCH | West Bengal | Morning visuals from Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, where people staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. Several vehicles were torched. Security has been heightened in the area, and as per Bengal Police, the situation is now under control. pic.twitter.com/QBQGjr3Fqh — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

Their family alleged that miscreants looted their house and stabbed the two before leaving. In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet wound at Dhulian in Samserganj block earlier in the day, the officer said. Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

