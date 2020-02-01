Mustafizur Rahman Dropped as Bangladesh Announce Squad for First Test Against Pakistan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Feb 1 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the squad for the first Test against Pakistan, scheduled to commence on February 7.The notable absentee from the squad was pacer Mustafizur Rahman.Ahead of the Test series, Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the third game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarker. (ANI)

