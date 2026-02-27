Clear skies are expected over the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka. Scheduled for 28 February 2026, the match is a vital fixture for Pakistan as they compete for a place in the semi-finals. Following a tournament marred by several weather-disrupted games, meteorological reports suggest a full 40-over contest is highly likely. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Sri Lanka’s Defeat to New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Pallekele Weather and Rain Forecast

The latest forecast from Pallekele indicates a sunny day transitioning into a clear evening with periodic clouds. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27°C, dropping to a cool 17°C during the nighttime session.

Critically for teams and spectators, the chance of rain during match hours is negligible. While there is a minimal 5 percent probability of precipitation during the day, this is expected to fall to 0 percent by the 7:00 PM IST start time. Northeast winds at approximately 5 mph will provide a light breeze, and humidity levels are forecasted at a manageable 50 percent. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha's Wife Sabba and Young Son Targeted by Online Abuse After T20 World Cup 2026 Defeat To England.

(Kandy) Pallekele Weather Live

High-Stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

This fixture carries significant weight for the qualification scenarios of Group 2. Pakistan enters the match in a precarious position following a frustrating washout against New Zealand and a subsequent narrow defeat to England. For the 2009 champions, a victory is essential to remain in contention for the knockouts.

Sri Lanka, playing in front of a home crowd, also face a "must-win" situation. After a heavy loss to New Zealand in their previous outing, the co-hosts need to secure two points to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The absence of a rain threat ensures that the outcome will be decided on the pitch rather than by the DLS method or shared points.

