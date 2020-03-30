Nagpur Man Hides COVID-19 Contact Details, Doctors Quarantined

Nagpur, Mar 30 (PTI)Eight doctors and four paramedics of Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital were quarantined after they came in contact with a person who hid the fact that his younger brother was a COVID-19 patient and then went on to test positive himself for novel coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

The man, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, was examined by the 12 medical staff at GMCH last week, an official said.

Besides, a private hospital has also been sealed till further orders where this man, who suffers from paralysis, was admitted before being shifted to the government-run hospital.

Two people who tested positive on Monday here were also close contacts of this man, officials said.

