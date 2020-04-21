Nashik: No New COVID-19 Cases on Tue, Malegaon Remains Hotspot

Nashik, Apr 21 (PTI) Tuesday was a good day in Nashik district's fight against the coronavirus outbreak with nobody testing positive for the coronavirus, health officials said.

The district has 99 COVID-19 cases, 85 of which are in Malegaon, which is fast turning into a worrisome hotspot.

"Of the 236 samples sent for testing from Malegaon Municipal Corporation limits so far, a total of 85, or a little over 36 per cent, have returned positive. All eight COVID-19 deaths in the district have also been from Malegaon," an official said.

He added that of the 99 COVID-19 patients in Nashik, 57 are men, 37 women, two boys and three girls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)