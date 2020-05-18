Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Hometown to Take Care of Mother Not to Celebrate Eid

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday said that he travelled to Uttar Pradesh's Budhana during lockdown to take care of his mother who is grieving the loss of his sister who passed away recently.The 'Sacred Games' actor took to Twitter to clarify the reasons behind his visit to his hometown and also said that he has followed all government guidelines."Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government," he tweeted."We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," his tweet further read.Siddiqui's brother Shamas also posted a clarification on Twitter with a copy of the travel permission granted to the actor and his family from the Mumbai Police."Recently, after the death of our Sister from cancer, Our 71-year-old mother is very ill, That is why @Nawazuddin_S had to go BUDHANA with mother and not to celebrate Eid," Shamas tweeted. (ANI)

