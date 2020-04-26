NCR-LOCKDOWN-NOIDA  22 Arrested, 217 Vehicles Penalised for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Noida (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Twenty-two people were arrested and 217 challans issued to vehicles owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said.

So far, 40 coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 cases) have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Seven FIRs were registered on Sunday for lockdown violations and 22 people arrested. A total of 565 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 217 of them, while two others were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the nationwide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

As of Saturday, 115 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district and 71 of the patients have recovered, according to officials.

So far 1,018 FIRs have been registered and 3,430 offenders arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar over lockdown violations since March 23, according to police data. PTI KIS

