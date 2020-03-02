NIA Arrests 2 in Terror Funding Case of PLFI in Jharkhand

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested two accused in Jharkhand in a terror funding case related to People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI)."The accused identified as Jai Prakash Singh Bhuiyan (39) and Amit Kumar Jaiswal (35) are the residents of Torpa in Khunti district," read an official statement of NIA. Earlier in the day, both the accused were produced before an NIA Special Court in Ranchi and have been taken on police remand for five days for further investigation."On February 29, searches were conducted by NIA at five locations in Torpa, district Khunti, Jharkhand during which incriminating documents, electronic devices, and other materials were recovered from premises of accused Jai Prakash Singh Bhuiyan and Amit Kumar," the statement added.Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

