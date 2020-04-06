No Cause for Alarm over Rise in COVID-19 Cases in J-K: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said though the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen over the past few days, there is no cause for alarm as it is due to ramping up of testing for the disease in the Union Territory.

He also said the lockdown enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh underlines perfect coordination between the administration and the civil society and has set an example of how government and non-government agencies should work in harmony during a crisis.

Even though there has been an apparent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two to three days, there is no reason to be alarmed because this is on account of aggressive testing, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Singh said it is a matter of satisfaction that most of the cases reported so far are either those who have a history of foreign travel or had come in contact with someone who recently travelled abroad.

There is no evidence of community transmission, he said.

According to reports, most of the COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are linked to those who either came from Iran or some other foreign country or those who participated in the Delhi congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat.

Singh appealed to those who have recently travelled abroad or consider themselves to be potential contacts or positive cases, to voluntarily come forward and cooperate with the health agencies.

This, he said, is important not only for their own safety, but also for fulfilment of their responsibility towards the society and the nation.

Singh said coronavirus prevention and care work in the two Union territories is being facilitated by the Centre and there is constant communication to obtain real-time inputs and requirements on a day-to-day basis.

He said while the civil administration and police authorities have fulfilled their responsibilities with distinction, various social organisations and activists have also come forward to contribute.

The Union minister asserted that there is no dearth of essential commodities and medical equipment.

He said not only the road transport of essential items has been permitted but as far as Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are concerned, transport of supplies through air cargo flights has also been arranged as and when required.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 109 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, so far. The number of cases in Ladakh stands at 14, according to Union Health Ministry data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)