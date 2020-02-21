No Foul Play in 3 Lion Deaths in Gir Forest: Guj Official

Vadodara, Feb 21 (PTI) No foul play has been found in the deaths of two lionesses and a lion over the last five days in Gir Somnath and Amreli districts, Chief Conservator of Forests DT Vasavada said on Friday.

Two deaths took place in Jasadhar and Tulsishyam ranges on February 17, under Gir East division, while the male lion was found dead in Tulsishyam on Friday, he informed.

"Our field staff carried out a probe at the spots and found no evidence of foul play. The post mortem of the three big cats revealed cause of death as pneumonia, old age and injuries sustained after falling into a well," he added.

In another development, a 35-year-old man was injured by a leopard at a castor farm and has been admitted in a hospital in Una, he added.

