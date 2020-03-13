No Need to Move Deposits from Pvt Banks as Money is Safe: RBI Dy Guv Writes to Odisha Chief Secy

Nagpur (Rajasthan) (India), Mar 12 (ANI): RBI deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan on Thursday wrote to Chief Secretary Odisha not to move deposits from private banks stating that money is safe.This request has come in the backdrop of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Prasanna Acharya who on Monday urged Union Finance Minister to allow Puri Jagannath Temple administration to withdraw the temple's fund from the crisis-hit Yes Bank as it belongs to the common people of the country.Acharya said he supported the move of State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari writing to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking her intervention in the matter."It is a very precarious situation and our Finance Minister of Odisha has written to the Union Finance Minister to intervene in the matter to allow the Jagannath Temple Trust to withdraw the amount that is deposited in Yes Bank. The money belongs to the thousands of devotees," Acharya told ANI.Pujari had written to Sitharaman: "Various funds related to the temple - Foundation Fund, Corpus Fund, and Temple Fund - are being managed by the Managing Committee. Out of these funds, an amount of Rs 545 crore has been deposited with Yes Bank, Puri.""In this background, I request you to kindly issue necessary instruction to RBI to allow the release of deposits relating to SJTA in Yes Bank in the interest of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath," he added. (ANI)

