Noida: Nodal Officers Conduct Surprise Inspection of Quarantine Centres

Noida (UP) Apr 28 (PTI) Nodal officer for COVID-19 response in Gautam Buddh Nagar Narendra Bhooshan and Police Commissioner Alok Singh carried out surprise inspection at quarantine centres in the district and directed officials to ensure quick redressal of people's grievances, officials said on Tuesday.

The two visited the new building of the District Hospital in Sector 39 and the Galgotia College late on Monday where they reviewed cleanliness, food quality, security, among others, they said.

"The officers also interacted and took feedback of people under quarantine," an official statement said.

"Singh instructed officers on duty for speedy redressal of people's problems. He asked the personnel on duty to ensure all arrangements as per standard operating protocol. He instructed them to ensure availability of adequate safety equipment, visors, PPE kits, sanitiser and masks at quarantine centres," it added.

The police chief also asked the institutes to arrange CCTV cameras at the quarantine centres.

The duo also inspected Salarpur village, a COVID-19 hotspot where necessary instructions were given to the officers on duty to ensure supply of essential items like milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines, ration, and to ensure cleanliness in the area, the statement said.

"Singh assured people that they will not have to face any problem for essential items. He appealed to the people to stay indoors and strictly follow the lockdown," it stated.

As of Tuesday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 134 positive cases of coronavirus while 79 of these patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)