North Eastern Girl Spat on in Mumbai: NCW

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.

The NCW said it will look into the matter for appropriate action.

"Yet another case of racial discrimination amid #COVID19outbreak, a miscreant spat on a northeastern girl at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. NCW will look into this matter for appropriate action," the NCW said in a tweet.

The NCW tagged a Facebook post according to which a biker spat on the girl from the North East.

In a similar case in March in Delhi, another woman was spat and called "corona". Delhi police had registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)