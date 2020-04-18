Number of Containment Zones in Delhi Reach 68

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The number of containment zones in New Delhi reached 68 on Friday as the capital witnessed 67 new cases of COVID-19. Several houses in K Block, Jahangir Puri and areas around a house in Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar were added to the list of 'containment zones' in the capital. Earlier, areas of L-2 Sangam Vihar, Street no. 26 and 27 Tuughalkhabad Extension, C-105, Hari Nagar, B-33 Hari Nagar, C-785 Camp no. 2, Nagloi and RZ-168, K-2 block, Nihal vihar were also added to the listWhile Delhi has reported 1,707 positive cases of the coronavirus, India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases reached 13,835 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

