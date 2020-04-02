Odisha Seals Surya Nagar Area, as Man Tests Positive to COVID-19

Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday sealed the Surya Nagar area in the state capital and declared it as a "restricted zone" after a 60-year-old man with no recent domestic or international travel history tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner P C Chaudhury.

A notification issued by the BMC said no member of the public shall indulge in commission or omission of any act of social discrimination, directly or indirectly against the family members of the COVID-19 patient.

"Any violation of the same shall be punishable under section 188 IPC and the relevant provision of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897," it said.

Meanwhile, BMC officials sealed all the entry and exit points of the Surya Nagar area by putting barricades. The area will be sanitized and it will be ensured that availability of the basic services are not affected, while all those who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient and his family members have been advised to observe 14-day home quarantine.

Persons identified by the BMC will undertake sanitation and ensure supply of essential items to the area. A team of doctors will undertake house visits in the area and check health related issue of the residents on a daily basis, Chaudhury said.

The BMC commissioner also said that the people of Surya Nagar are suggested not to venture out of their homes, keeping in view the threat of coronavirus contamination.

Meanwhile, Odisha governments COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the state government has so far traced only 21 contacts of 60-year-old man, who tested positive to the disease on Wednesday.

On the states COVID-scenario, Bagchi said, up to Thursday noon, 900 samples have been tested of which five were positive. One person being cured has been discharged from Hospital. Till Thursday afternoon, 85 persons are under hospital Isolation in different hospitals. Meanwhile, an official release from the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack said that from the morning of April 1 to April 2, as many as 245 cases have been registered by the police in the state for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19. These include 229 cases for violation of lockdown, 6 cases for violation of 'Home Quarantine' norms, 7 for other issues. One case has been registered for rumour mongering and two for clashes with police, it said adding that a total of 342 persons have been arrested for various violations during lockdown.

