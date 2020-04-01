Odisha's Second COVID-19 Patient Has Recovered Fully, Says State Health Dept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): A patient from Bhubaneswar, who became the second person in Odisha to be tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said on Wednesday."The second COVID-19 positive case in Odisha, belonging to Bhubaneswar has completely recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. He is being discharged," the department said.The person was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.Meanwhile, the state government said, "15 out of 20 people who had returned to Odisha from Markaz Nizamuddin have tested negative for COVID-19. Reports of five remaining persons are awaited."Up to 12 noon on Wednesday, 610 samples have been tested and the total number of positive cases in the state stands at four, according to the government.It also said that 55 contacts of the initial two cases are being traced and 112 contacts of the third case have been identified."Seven contacts of the fourth case have also been traced. As per the information we received, the fourth person had travelled from Dubai to Kolkata on March 18," said the government.Till now, 88 people have been admitted in the isolation wards of different hospitals in the state.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1,637 in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

