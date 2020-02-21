On Maha Shivratri, Odisha Artist Creates Miniature of 'Shiva Linga'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Renowned miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature model of 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil nib and on the stone inside a small bottle on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Rao hails away Jatni village in Khurda district that is around 20 KM from the state capital Bhubaneswar.Speaking to ANI, Rao said: "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made 'Shiva Linga' inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib. I took two days for stone made inside the smallest bottle and a day for work on pencil nib."It was very tough to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a 'Shiva Linga', he said.Rao had earlier carved the World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team. Ahead of Christmas last year, he created church inside a bottle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)