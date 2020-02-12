One Held for Robbing Bank in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday cracked a bank robbery case within a few hours and arrested a person who had robbed Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank in Uttam Nagar.The accused has been identified as Pankaj Narang, resident of Tilak Nagar area. He was arrested from his residence.A PCR call was received at police station Tilak Nagar regarding the bank robbery in an Oriental Bank of Commerce branh.The cashier of the OBC bank, Jaiparkash, informed that at about 10:20 am, a boy with muffled face entered into the bank. He nabbed the guard and took away his gun. After that, he threatened the staff and asked the cashier to give Rs 1.5 lakh...On this, the cashier of the bank gave Rs 1.5 lakh to him. On receiving the money, accused ran away with the guard's gun."Accordingly, a case under sections 392/397/34 of the IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up. During the course of the investigation, the gun was recovered from the roadside, police said.CCTV footages of the bank and nearby areas were checked and scooter number of the accused was traced.The accused was arrested from his home. The scooter used in the crime and money looted was recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said. Further investigation is in progress, police added. (ANI)

