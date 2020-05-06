One More Coronavirus Death in Haryana; Coronavirus Count Rises to 594

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Haryana reported one more coronavirus death on Wednesday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 594 with 46 fresh cases.

So far, the virus has claimed seven lives in the state.

The latest victim of the infection is a 25-year-old Panipat man who died on Monday. His test report came on Wednesday, confirming him to be coronavirus case, officials said.

Of the fresh 46 cases, 20 were reported from Gurgaon, a district adjoining Delhi and part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The state government had recently closed its border with Delhi, maintaining that a spurt in cases has been witnessed in the districts bordering the national capital.

In the past four days, Haryana has reported more than 200 cases, including 75 on Monday.

Gurgaon is the first district in the state which has crossed the 100-mark. The district has so far reported 104 cases, 53 of which are active.

Other districts falling in the NCR also reported fresh cases.

While three cases were reported from Sonipat; two from Faridabad; six from Jhajjar; and five from Panipat, a Health Department bulletin said.

Karnal also reported five cases while one patient was detected in Jind.

Ambala reported four cases, all of whom were pilgrims who recently returned from Maharashtra's Nanded, officials said.

The bulletin said the total number of active cases in the state is 327 while 260 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Haryana's recovery rate, which had been one of the best in the country, has now dropped from 72 per cent to 43.77 cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)