One More COVID-19 Patient Recovers in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], May 2 (ANI): A person recovered from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after testing negative, said Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.Now, the total active cases of COVID-19 in the Union Territory stand at 16.Sanghi said that no new cases have been reported in the past six days and efforts are on to send back the stranded to their respective home states."Lockdown up to 17th May. 1 more +ve turns -ve. Now total active cases -- 16. No new cases for 6 days, 8800+ tests per million, stranded to be sent/returned. Everything is being done so that the virus cannot do anything," he tweeted. (ANI)

