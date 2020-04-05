One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, Total Cases Rise to 21

Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) A 29-year-old man who recently returned from Bahrain tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 21, officials said.

The man was asymptomatic, they said, adding, he was the lone positive case from among the 304 samples tested on Saturday.

The Kalahandi resident is also the first COVID-19 patient from the western region of the state.

"One asymptomatic 29 years male of Kalahandi district is tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has travel history to Bahrain," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

So far, 1,699 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus of which 21 tested positive, officials said. Two patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Saturday declared a vast containment zone and restricted movement of people, after one person tested positive in the city on Friday.

