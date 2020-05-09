Oppn Shedding Crocodile Tears for Workers: UP Labour Minister Maurya

Lucknow, May 8 (PTI) With the Congress and Samajwadi Party attacking the Uttar Pradesh government for exempting industries in the state from some labour laws for the next three years, Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday accused the opposition of showing their anti-workers face and shedding crocodile for them.

“Those who are shedding crocodile tears for workers perhaps do not know that this ordinance will not only pave way for bringing investments but would also open employment opportunities at a time when large number of migrant labourers are returning home and have to be provided jobs in the state,” Swami Prasad Maurya said.

The state Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier this week had given its nod to 'Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020' to exempt factories, business establishments and industries from the purview of all, except three labour laws and one provision of another law for three years.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the UP government for its decision to exempt the industry from labour laws.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The changes made in the labour laws by the UP government should be cancelled immediately. You are not ready to help the labourers. You are not giving any protective cover to their families. Now you are making laws to crush their rights. The labourers are makers of the country, not your hostage.”

In another tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The BJP government in UP, through an ordinance, has exempted industry from labour laws, which saved workers from exploitation, for three years. This is highly objectionable and inhuman. This anti-poor BJP government which could not patronise labourers should immediately resign."

Dismissing the two opposition leaders' refrain, Maurya asserted, “They need to first read the ordinance and then make these comments. |

“Their comments show they do not want the welfare of workers and their employment in the state itself,” he added.

“This ordinance has been brought because the chief minister has decided to bring migrant workers back home from other states and taken a resolve to provide them employment as per their skill,” Maurya said.

“By opposing this ordinance they are opposing those migrants for whom a process for generating employment through investment is going on even during the lockdown,” Maurya said.

“While opening the doors of investment , we have taken full care of workers' interest,” Maurya said, adding the ordinance has been brought to bring new investments, reopen the closed units, for generating more and more employment and for adjusting as many migrants as possible.

An official spokesperson had on Thursday said the government has given its approval to an ordinance exempting businesses from labour laws to revive the economy and boost investments following the coronavirus outbreak.

“This step has been taken because businesses and economic activities have come to a halt more or less due to the national lockdown,” the spokesman had said.

“There is a need to give impetus to industrial and economic activities and create more investment opportunities besides bring the existing industry back on track,” he had said.

The state Cabinet had given its nod to 'Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020' to exempt factories, business establishments and industries from the purview of all, but three labour laws and one provision of another legislation for three years.

Some labour laws, however, would continue to prevail, he had said, adding that labour laws provisions related to the women and child will continue to exist along with the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996, the section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 and the Workmen Compensation Act, 1923 .

