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An explosive internal feud has rocked the Congress party after Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress leader M. Hazeena Syed levelled serious allegations against senior leaders following her exit. The controversy began after the All India Mahila Congress expelled her, citing “anti-party activities.”

However, Syed quickly hit back, claiming she had already resigned before the expulsion order was issued. In a series of sharp posts and emails, she targeted Alka Lamba and made sensational personal allegations, including a claimed “relationship” involving K. C. Venugopal, which has since gone viral.

Who Is Hazeena Syed?

M. Hazeena Syed is a senior Congress functionary who served as the President of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress. Known within party circles as an outspoken leader, she has now found herself at the centre of a major political controversy. Is Alka Lamba in Relationship With KC Venugopal? Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress Chief Hazeena Syed’s Alleged Claims Go Viral.

The row intensified after the All India Mahila Congress, led by Alka Lamba, issued an order on April 10, 2026, removing her from the post. Syed, however, disputed the action, stating she had already resigned during a press conference earlier that day and had submitted her resignation letter on April 9.

‘Affair’ Claim Rocks Alka Lamba, KC Venugopal

@LambaAlka what kind of a saddist you are, you dont help any of us in mahila congress but harass us in the name of membership and loot money and enjoy your life, do you have any common sense i have been humiliated i have resigned officially in front of media in a press meet at… pic.twitter.com/BlxPovXNJ3 — M. Hazeena Syed (@SyedHazeena) April 10, 2026

In her resignation, she wrote, “I feel that my dignity and self-respect have been compromised and it is no longer possible for me to continue in this position…” She also claimed that her appeals to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were ignored. Hazeena Syed Removed as Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress Chief over ‘Anti-Party’ Activities.

The controversy escalated after Syed publicly accused Lamba of harassment and financial misconduct linked to membership funds. In one of her posts, she said, “What kind of a saddist you are… you harass us in the name of membership and loot money…”

She further stirred debate by alleging a personal link between Lamba and Venugopal, writing in an email, “go and show your ego to your boyfriend KC Venugopal not me.”

Syed has also warned of legal action, claiming she possesses “legal proofs” related to alleged financial irregularities.

The public spat has exposed deep internal divisions within the Congress. As of now, the allegations remain unverified, and no official response or probe has been announced.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Hazeena Syed). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).