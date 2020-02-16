Over 10 Lakh People Received Treatment Through Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme of C'garh Govt

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Over 10 lakh people have received treatment in forest and rural market areas of Chhattisgarh through Haat-Bazar Clinic scheme of the Health Department of the state government.A total of 17, 150 haat-bazar clinics have been organized by the Chhattisgarh Health Department till February 10, 2020, according to a statement by the government.In addition to providing free treatment, medical counselling and medicines to the needy in the Haat-Bazar clinic are being given to the people. The mobile medical unit is also testing for malaria, HIV, diabetes, anemia, TB, leprosy, hypertension and eye disorders in the clinics.The vaccinations of infants and pregnant women is also conducted at these clinics.The scheme is being further expanded by the state government to provide healthcare facilities to more and more people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)