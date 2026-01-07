Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to begin their three-match T20 International series on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, in Dambulla. This series serves as a vital final rehearsal for both nations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins next month. With Pakistan scheduled to play all their World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka, this bilateral series offers the visitors a crucial opportunity to acclimate to local conditions. SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026, Dambulla Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cricket Match at Rangiri International Stadium

All three matches of this tour will be hosted at the same venue in Dambulla to provide consistent conditions for World Cup preparation.

SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 Match Details

Match SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 Date January 6, 2026 Venue Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Live Streaming SONYLiv, FanCode Telecast Sony Sports Network

SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Sony LIV will provide live streaming of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team three-match T20I series 2026. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 live streaming online on the SonyLiv app and website. FanCode will also provide online live streaming options for SL vs PAK 2026 on its app and website.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the SL vs PAK 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch theSL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 match on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. On Which Channel Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SL vs PAK T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Team News and Key Players

Sri Lanka enters the series under the returning leadership of Dasun Shanaka, who has been reinstated as the T20I captain. The squad features a balanced mix of experience and form, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis expected to lead the batting charge. The bowling department remains anchored by the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, has arrived with a revamped squad. Several senior players, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, are absent due to ongoing commitments in the Big Bash League or injury management. This has opened doors for fresh talent and the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is expected to play a pivotal role in the middle overs.

