Kannauj, December 15: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the BJP over security lapse in the Parliament House and alleged that the ruling party wanted to scare people in the name of security. "Poor security arrangements in the Prime Minister's dream project is a matter of shame. The government is trying to scare people in the name of security," the SP chief, who was here to attend a function, told journalists.

"The government should think seriously, the youth took this step to convey their message to the deaf and dumb government," Yadav said. In a major security breach on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Security Breach in Parliament: Opposition Parties To Continue Protests Pressing for Amit Shah’s Statement on Security Lapse Issue, Say Sources

Around the same time, two other people sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. Speaking on the opposition bloc INDIA, Yadav said the alliance has only become stronger after the results of the recent assembly elections in five states. "I will ask all parties to unite against the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Efforts will be made to defeat the BJP on all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. People will become happy only when the BJP government is removed," he said.

Taking potshots at the BJP, he said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought "Laadli Yojana" in Madhya Pradesh due to which the BJP won, "yet the party sidelined him". On the question of BJP's promise of doubling farmers' income, he said "farmers are troubled by the wrong policies of the BJP". Lok Sabha Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Sends Parliament Attack Accused Lalit Jha to Seven-Day Police Remand

"Even the cost of the crops is not being recovered, the promise of doubling the income of the farmers has proved to be an absolute false commitment. The government has cheated sugarcane farmers," Yadav said. He alleged that the BJP government belongs to capitalists, not farmers.