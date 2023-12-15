New Delhi, December 15: A Delhi court on Friday sent Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi police's custody after the public prosecutor said he was the mastermind of the incident and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy. Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha Burned Mobile Phones of His Associates in Attempt To Destroy Evidence, Say Police Sources

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.