Amravati, December 10: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has allegedly received a death threat from an unidentified individual, the JanaSena Party said. The unidentified man made calls to his office and issued threats to "kill" him. The anonymous caller also sent offensive text messages targeting Kalyan, the party said on Monday. PM Modi Death Threat: Mumbai Police Receive Threatening Message on WhatsApp To Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's office staff received threatening calls from Agantakudi. An unidentified person threatened that he (Kalyan) would be killed. He (the anonymous caller) sent messages using offensive language targeting the Deputy Chief Minister," JanaSena Party posted on X. The senior police officials have been informed about the death threats, the party said. Pappu Yadav Gets New Death Threat: Purnea MP Receives Life Threat Message via WhatsApp From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

"Peshi (Office) staff brought the threatening calls and messages to the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister. They informed the police superiors about the threatening calls and messages," it added. More details are awaited.

