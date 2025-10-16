Danapur, October 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, attributing "identity crisis" and "anarchy" as causes for migration of youth from the State. Addressing a campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav in Bihar's Danapur, CM Yogi alleged "jungle raj and dynastic politics" under the RJD-Congress regime.

He said, "Who does not know about Bihar's jungle raj and dynastic politics from 1990 to 2005. You must have seen who those people were who turned Bihar's spiritual land of knowledge into a land of dynastic politics and crime, creating an identity crisis for our youth." "How anarchy was spread here in the name of development is not hidden from anyone. Amid the identity crisis faced by the youth in Bihar, people who wanted to do something for the State migrated," he said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Samrat Choudhary Files Nomination From Tarapur Assembly Seat in Munger District, Urges Voters to Ensure Landslide Victory for BJP (See Pics).

Lauding the Nitish Kumar-led government in the State, he said that the NDA has worked to free Bihar from the "stigma." "Therefore, in the last 20 years, the NDA government has worked effectively to free Bihar from that stigma. Today, the double-engine government in Bihar has come again to appeal to take it forward even more effectively," the UP Chief Minister said. Highlighting a relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he made a vote appeal for the "double-engine government" in the upcoming Assembly polls.

CM Yogi said, "The relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is not just a relationship; it is a shared heritage. It is a bond of one soul, a bond of one culture, and also a bond of one resolve. This relationship is as unbreakable as the bond between Lord Ram and Mother Janaki." "Let a double-engine government be established again in Bihar, and under the leadership of the double-engine government, Bihar's development pace should be seen accelerating rapidly. The work that the NDA government has accomplished in the last 20 years under Nitish Kumar's leadership, let that momentum continue in the same way, and for this, I have come here today to appeal to the sisters and brothers of Bihar," he added.

Earlier today, Ram Kripal Yadav expressed gratitude towards the party's leadership after receiving the ticket from Danapur. He told ANI, "I express my gratitude to our leadership for entrusting me with the great responsibility of contesting the election from here. The people of Danapur have always supported us and our party. I am confident that the people of Danapur will support us again." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Maithili Thakur and IPS Anand Mishra Get Tickets.

The BJP has released a list on all 101 constituencies it got in the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement. Ram Kripal Yadav was announced as the candidate in the first list, including 71 names, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively. Bihar will undergo polling on November 6 and 11 in two phases, and the results will be declared on November 14. The last day of filing nominations for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.

