People Throng Imphal Markets to Buy Essential Items

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 11 (ANI): A large number of people gathered in the markets in Imphal to buy essential commodities on Saturday amid COVID-19 lockdown.The State government, only for today, has allowed the opening of markets, shops for the sale of essential commodities in view of Easter and Cheiraoba (Lunar New Year) festivals.People can be seen violating social distancing norms but many of them were seen wearing masks.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are only two coronavirus positive cases in Manipur including the one who has been cured. (ANI)

