Person Distributes 4.5 Tonne Vegetables During Lockdown

Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A person in Srikalahasti town in Andhra Pradesh came forward to help the needy during lockdown due to coronavirus in the country.Swamireddy Bharat Kumar Reddy distributed vegetables free of cost to the poor in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district. He was moved by the problems faced by the poor during the lockdown period and bought around 4.5 tonnes vegetables worth almost Rs 75,000 to distribute to the residents of the town.Earlier in the day, Volunteers in Jayanthi village in Veerullapadu Mandal of Krishna district also helped in the distribution of vegetables and other essentials.Around eight tonnes of vegetables were distributed to almost 1500 houses in the village on Monday. (ANI)

