After publicly referring to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend, 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson also opened up about their Valentine's Day plans. In a recent interview with People (The TV Show!), Davidson, 28, opened up about his plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with Kardashian, admitting that this will be the first time he's had a significant other to spend the holiday with. Pete Davidson Publicly Calls Kim Kardashian as His ‘Girlfriend’ for the First Time! (Watch Video).

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," said Davidson. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess." "It's a big day," he added, saying that he's "very much so" mulling over the idea. During the interview, Davidson also referred to the 41-year-old Skims mogul as his "girlfriend" publicly for the first time while opening up about living his life in the spotlight.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he said. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much. So my life's zero affected at all." "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," the 'Big Time Adolescence' star continued. "But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse." Kim Kardashian Papped With Kanye West Amid Dating Rumours With Pete Davidson at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Show (View Pics).

Davidson and Kardashian first made headlines in October for sharing an on-screen kiss during her 'SNL' hosting debut. At the time, the pair played beloved Disney couple Aladdin and Jasmine. Later that month, the pair were spotted holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. But a source said that Davidson and Kardashian were "just friends" who "hang in the same circles."

The twosome has continued to spend time together in the months since, including seeing 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' together in Davidson's native Staten Island. "They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," a source previously said. "Kim is obviously very happy with him." According to another insider, Davidson is "very easygoing and fits in well with Kim's friends and family."

Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She has since requested to be declared legally "single." "Pete is totally understanding that Kim's priority remains her kids," the insider added."They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)