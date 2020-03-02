Peter Crouch to Return Anfield for Charity Match

Liverpool [UK], Mar 2 (ANI): Peter Crouch will make his Liverpool FC Legends debut in this month's LFC Foundation charity match against Barca Legends at Anfield.The 2006 FA Cup winner joins fellow first-time LFC Legend Fernando Torres and a host of former Reds including Patrik Berger, Vladimir Smicer, Dirk Kuyt, Salif Diao, Luis Garcia, and Steve McManaman.The sell-out charity fixture, which is presented by the club's official training partner, AXA, will also see an array of defenders and goalkeepers featuring: Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Glen Johnson, Jose Enrique, Jason McAteer, Phil Babb, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Jerzy Dudek, and Sander Westerveld.Managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, with John Aldridge also part of the coaching staff on the day, Liverpool FC Legends will aim to maintain their unbeaten record at Anfield when they take on Barcelona greats on Saturday, March 28.The Barca Legends line-up includes some top footballing talent, too, with the likes of Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Juliano Belletti and Javier Saviola set to participate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)