Liverpool welcome West Ham United to Anfield this Saturday in a crucial Premier League 2025-26 encounter that carries significant implications at both ends of the table. As Arne Slot's side look to cement their push for Champions League qualification, the visiting Hammers, managed by Nuno Espírito Santo, arrive on Merseyside locked in a tense relegation battle.

Liverpool vs West Ham Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 28 (IST).

Venue: Anfield in Liverpool

Time: 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Due to the traditional 3:00 PM Saturday broadcasting blackout in the United Kingdom, the match will not be televised live domestically. UK fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time or on BBC One's Match of the Day later in the evening.

Liverpool vs West Ham Team News

Liverpool will be without key attacker Florian Wirtz, who is sidelined with a back injury sustained during the warm-up against Nottingham Forest. However, they receive a timely boost with the return of Jeremie Frimpong from a hamstring issue.

West Ham remain without 22-year-old Brazilian forward Pablo Felipe, who continues his recovery from a muscle injury. Midfielder Freddie Potts will also miss out as he serves the second match of a three-game suspension.

