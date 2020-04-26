Pipes Transported on Horseback to Restore Water Supply in Shopian

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) The Jal Shakti Department transported scores of big pipes on horsebacks to a snowbound mountainous belt in Shopian area of south Kashmir to restore water supply after the services were disputed due to a massive landslide, officials said on Sunday.

There was a huge landslide at Dubjan area last week, damaging the Shahbad-Kerawa water supply project. This resulted in stoppage of drinking water supply to various areas in the district, according to officials.

As the issue came into the knowledge of Jal Shakti Department Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Sahu, he directed immediate restoration of water supply, officials said.

Engineers and labourers rushed to the Dubjan after transporting new big pipes with the help of horses, the officials said.

The district in Jammu and Kashmir faces several landslides in mountainous and snowbound areas during winters, resulting in damage to water, power supplies and roads. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)