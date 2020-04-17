PM Modi, South African President Discuss Global Challenges Posed by COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday and assured him that India would provide all possible support to the African nation in ensuring supplies of essential medicines during the challenge posed by COVID-19.The two leaders exchanged views on domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A PMO release said the two leaders discussed the steps being taken by their governments to protect health of their people as well as minimise economic impact of the crisis. "Prime Minister assured that India would provide all possible support to South Africa for ensuring supplies of essential medicines during this challenging time," the release said.Prime Minister commended the proactive role being played by President Ramaphosa in his current capacity as the Chair of the African Union for coordinating a continent-wide response to the pandemic. Evoking the centuries-old ties of friendship and people-to-people exchanges between India and Africa, the Prime Minister conveyed India's full support for joint African effort against the virus. (ANI)

