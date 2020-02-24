PM Modi's Appreciation Inspires Us to Do Better, Says Salman

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Salman, a specially-abled person from Moradabad's Hamirpur village expressed his happiness and said he is motivated to do better in his work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on February 23 made a mention of his story of courage and determination.Salman who runs a company that manufactures slippers and detergent powder and employs only "divyang" people said he is buoyed over the Prime Minister's attention and has now set a goal of employing over 400 specially-abled in his company."We are very happy that Prime Minister appreciated us. We are inspired to do better. We faced a lot of difficulties, especially financial restraints to start the company. A majority of divyang are working in the company, which manufactures detergent powder and slippers," he told ANI. "I started feeling weak when I became a victim of Polio. Then I resolved to make my weakness my strong point. I prepared for two years to get a job. But I did not get it. So, I thought of starting my own business. I don't get any help from the government. We will employ more divyang people. We have set a goal of hiring 400-500 handicap people," Salman added.Narrating Salman's story on the radio programme, the Prime Minister said: "I read one such story which I would surely like to share with you. This is the story of Salman who lives in Hamirpur village of Moradabad. Salman, a divyang (specially-abled) by birth, is manufacturing slippers and detergent in Hamirpur village of UP's Moradabad.""He has trained and employed 30 divyangs. Salman has resolved to employ 100 more people this year. I salute their courage and entrepreneurship," said Modi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)