New Delhi, Jun 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Lee Jae-myung on his election as president of South Korea. He said on X, "Congratulations to Mr Lee Jae-myung on being elected as the President of the Republic of Korea (ROK). Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership."

Liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected president early Wednesday, a victory that would cap months of political turmoil triggered by the stunning but brief imposition of martial law by the now-ousted conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol.

